IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.08.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

