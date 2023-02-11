IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

