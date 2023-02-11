IFP Advisors Inc Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

