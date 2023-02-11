IFP Advisors Inc Has $538,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 278,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 253,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.