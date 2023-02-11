IFP Advisors Inc Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.77% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUSV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period.

HUSV stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

