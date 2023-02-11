IFP Advisors Inc Has $546,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of A opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

