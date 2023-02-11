IFP Advisors Inc Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Invesco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

