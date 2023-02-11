IFP Advisors Inc Has $575,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 77.53%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

