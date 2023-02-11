IFP Advisors Inc Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

WYNN stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

