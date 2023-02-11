IFP Advisors Inc Has $581,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.