IFP Advisors Inc Has $633,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

