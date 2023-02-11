IFP Advisors Inc Has $640,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $157.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $321.33.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

