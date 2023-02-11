IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.08 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.