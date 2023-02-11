IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.08 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
