IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,863,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
EBAY stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -437.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
