IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 26,210 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

