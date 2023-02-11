IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 326 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

