IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,390 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000.

Shares of YINN stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $188.00.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

