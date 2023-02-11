IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 427 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.42.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

