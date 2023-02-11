IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 443 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $458.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $610.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.54 and a 200 day moving average of $418.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

