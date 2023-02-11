IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 512 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

