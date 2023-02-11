IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 606 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

