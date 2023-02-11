IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 690 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

