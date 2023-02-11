IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

PEG opened at $60.65 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

