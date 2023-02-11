IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

