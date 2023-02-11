IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $46,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

