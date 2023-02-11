IFP Advisors Inc Sells 462 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

