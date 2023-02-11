IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,131 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ACWX opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

