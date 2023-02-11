IFP Advisors Inc Sells 810 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $85.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

