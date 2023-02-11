IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYW opened at $85.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

