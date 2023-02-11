Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $105,785.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ILMN opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.31. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

