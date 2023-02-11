Insider Buying: Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
