Insider Selling: Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.