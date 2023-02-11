Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $558,804.08 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill.com Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $260.75. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

