Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $558,804.08 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:BILL opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $260.75. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
