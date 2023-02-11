Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Sells $490,658.38 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wade Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Wade Allen sold 347 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $14,133.31.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.2 %

EAT stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

