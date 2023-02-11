Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells $1,656,500.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

