Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CFO Sells 1,618 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $442.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.82 and its 200-day moving average is $429.30. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.