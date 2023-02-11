Insider Selling: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Sells $335,850.00 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $635.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $22.90.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.