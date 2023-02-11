Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,649,434.08 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $2,087,094.51.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.