Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $2,695,987.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $141,104.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NBIX stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

