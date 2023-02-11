Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CRO Sells $378,677.52 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
