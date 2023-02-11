Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CRO Sells $378,677.52 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

