Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $84,309,498.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.
Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
