Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CFO Sells $298,340.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.38 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

