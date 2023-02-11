Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $326,520.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

