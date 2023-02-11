Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $120.99 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 10578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $750,000.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

