Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $875,700.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16.

INSP stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

