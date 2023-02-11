Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $413.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.34. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $561.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

