Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

PHO stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

