iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FALN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

