iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $122.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.