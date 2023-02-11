iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 62,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWN stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

